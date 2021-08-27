The Latest: Bomber carried unusually large explosive pack

Another plane which will be the last one with evacuees, is scheduled to arrive later Friday.

“This will be the very last plane with people who have received help to travel from Kabul this time,” she added.

“The operation ends after yesterday’s horrific terrorist attack that claimed many lives. We have all the time been clear that the time window could be short, both due to the security situation and because a deadline has been set for completion.”

ROME — Italy’s last air bridge flight with 109 Afghan citizens evacuated from Kabul has landed in Rome.

An Italian state radio reporter who was aboard said the C-130 had taken off earlier on Friday from Pakistan. The radio said Italy’s consul was staying on at Kabul airport.

The Italian ambassador had left on one of the first flights in the air bridge, coordinating from Rome visas for Afghans who assisted the Italian military, worked in humanitarian organizations, or as rights advocates.