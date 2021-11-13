The Latest: EU executive says COP26 agreement a good start

———

GLASGOW, Scotland — Money is still the crucial point of disagreement between rich and poor nations and is delaying nations from a potential agreement at the U.N. climate summit, according to the Maldives’ minister for environment, climate change and technology.

Small island nations have long pushed for an independent compensation mechanism for irreversible losses caused by climate change. But the current proposal at the talks in Glasgow, Scotland, fall short of what is needed to bridge the gap between developed and developing worlds, Maldives minister Aminath Shauna said Saturday.

“I still have not found text and language that can bring both parties together on this issue.” she said.

The draft proposal published in the morning said participating nations had decided to “establish dialogue” on this issue of compensation for climate damages.

This is not enough urgency when hurricanes and floods are impacting essential services like drinking water in the Maldives, Shauna said.

But she also acknowledged that the mention was a slight win that took a lot of work for many years and therefore “we don’t want it to be removed entirely.”

