The Latest: EU, US voice 'grave' concern over Sudan upheaval
AP

PM, officials detained, internet down in apparent Sudan coup

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo, traffic moves on a street in Sudan's capital Khartoum. Military forces detained at least five senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 officials said, as the country's main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup.

 Marwan Ali

CAIRO — The European Union has joined the United States in expressing grave concern about a possible military takeover underway in Sudan.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday that he’s following events in the northeast African nation with the “utmost concern,” after reports emerged that Sudanese military forces had detained several senior government officials, including the interim prime minister.

“The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to put back on track the transition process,” Borrell wrote, referring to Sudan’s fragile transition from autocracy to democracy after the ouster of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Earlier, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was “deeply alarmed” and indicated that a military coup would threaten American aid to the impoverished country.

“As we have said repeatedly, any changes to the transitional government by force puts at risk U.S. assistance,” the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs wrote on Twitter.

