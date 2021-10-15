The Latest: France requires unvaccinated to pay for tests

The capital Seoul and the nearby metropolitan areas have been under the country’s strongest social distancing measures short of a lockdown since July, which limited gatherings to six people after 6 p.m. if at least four were fully vaccinated. Gatherings between people who aren’t fully vaccinated had been capped to two but Lee said that limit will be expanded to four starting Monday.

Capital area residents who are fully vaccinated will also be allowed to attend baseball and soccer games, which had been played out in empty stadiums. Lee said professional sports teams in the region will be able to sell 30% of the seats in outdoor venues and 20% of the seats in indoor venues to fans who are fully vaccinated.

The country confirmed 1,684 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, its 101st day of over 1,000, with most of the infections reported in the capital area. About 62% of a population of more than 51 million have been fully vaccinated.

CANBERRA — Australia’s capital Canberra has come out of lockdown with authorities reporting more than 99% of the population aged 12 and older having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.