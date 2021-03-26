The Latest: Germany flying ventilators to overwhelmed Brazil

———

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

ROME — The Vatican is beefing up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign for some of the most marginalized communities in Rome and providing shots to 1,200 local poor people during Holy Week.

Next week’s vaccine drive follows an initial round of inoculations by the Vatican health service for area homeless people using some of the Pfizer-BioNTech shots the Vatican city-state bought for the pope, Vatican employees and their families.

Pope Francis’ Office of Papal Charities is also accepting donations to purchase more vaccines for the poor through its website. The office, headed by Francis’ chief almsgiver, provides concrete acts of charity in the pope’s name, including showers and a barber shop for area homeless people.

In a statement Friday, the office noted Francis has urged everyone to get vaccinated as an exercise in collective well-being. Francis has also called for society’s most vulnerable and fragile to have priority since they are among the most exposed to the virus and least able to get medical care if they get sick.

———