The Latest: Germany to recommend shots for those 12-17

Italy is particularly trying to encourage young people to receive the jab. On Saturday night, an ice cream parlor in Ostia, a popular beach town near Rome, paired the debut of a new flavor with the possibility to receive the vaccine without making a reservation. State radio said many people stepped up to take the injection. As a reward, they received a free “coffee-beer” flavored gelato.

———

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia has started a nationwide drive to vaccinate minors against the coronavirus.

The country aims to inoculate about 2 million people aged 12 to 17 before November, beginning in the capital Phnom Penh and three nearby provinces.

Among the first to be vaccinated Sunday were the grandchildren of Prime Minister Hun Sen and grandchildren of other government ministers. The prime minister urged all parents to have their children vaccinated as the only sure way to protect them from COVID-19 and to reduce the number of infections and deaths. He said he expects schools to reopen once the vaccination drive has been completed.

Like its neighbors in Southeast Asia, Cambodia is struggling with a surge in cases. The Health Ministry reported 671 new cases on Sunday and another 23 deaths. It has confirmed a total of 77,914 cases and 1,420 deaths.