The Latest: Gorillas in San Diego test positive for COVID-19

The city of Worcester has turned its senior center into a mass vaccination site for first responders from the city and several surrounding communities. Police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel from public and private ambulance companies, and others will be given their first dose.

To make sure there are enough qualified people to administer the vaccines, UMass Medical School’s Graduate School of Nursing spent Saturday training more than 160 medical school students in intermuscular injection.

The state so far has limited vaccinations to medical professionals and nursing home residents.

———

Germany’s BioNTech, which developed the first COVID-19 vaccination on the market with American partner Pfizer, says it expects to produce 2 billion doses in 2021 with ramped-up manufacturing.

Company CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin says with three manufacturing sites in the United States and three in Europe operating or coming online soon, it expects to approximately double the number of doses committed for this fiscal year.

The company said in a presentation Monday to the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference that it is also looking to expand the people able to receive its vaccine to include pregnant women and children, among others.