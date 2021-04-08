The Latest: Iran hits virus case record for 3rd straight day

———

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A security guard at a New Zealand quarantine hotel has tested positive for the coronavirus, although there is no evidence the outbreak has spread further.

New Zealand has managed to stamp out the spread of the virus, so whenever someone who is not in quarantine tests positive it represents a significant concern. Health authorities say the person lives alone and carpools to work with a colleague, and that both workers are in isolation.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says the 24-year-old guard had not been vaccinated, and they’re doing an urgent repeat test on the worker to get a better understanding of the nature of the infection.

New Zealand has been prioritizing border workers for vaccinations. The nation of 5 million people has reported 2,500 cases and 26 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

BEIJING — Chinese officials say 11 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in a southwestern city bordering Myanmar that is the scene of China’s current sole active outbreak.

Cases in the Yunnan province city of Ruili have topped 100, including those not showing symptoms.