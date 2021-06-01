The Latest: Italy opens bars, restaurants for indoor service

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka said each incoming flight could carry only a maximum of 75 passengers and all must quarantine for 14 days. Any passenger with a travel history to India or Vietnam in the past 14 days cannot disembark in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka did not permit to disembark passengers at its two main international airports from May 21 until Monday, but allowed departures, freighter operations and humanitarian flights.

Travel restrictions remain in place across the country, banning people from leaving their houses through next Monday as health workers are grappling with a highly infectious variant that has caused infections to surge since April.

By Tuesday, the number of cases in Sri Lanka rose to 186,363 with 1,487 fatalities.

———

GENEVA — The World Health Organization is announcing a new nomenclature for the COVID-19 variants that were previously — and somewhat uncomfortably — known either by their technical letter-number codes or by the countries in which they first appeared.

Hoping to strike a fair and more comprehensible balance, WHO said it will now refer to the most worrisome variants — known as “variants of concern” — by letters in the Greek alphabet.