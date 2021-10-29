The Latest: Johnson: World depends on fixing climate change

———

ROME — Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to calm stormy waters over fishing with France as he flew to Rome for a G-20 summit, where he is due to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

“France is one of our best, oldest, closest, allies, friends and partners,” he told reporters. “The ties that unite us, that bind us together are far stronger than the turbulence that currently exist in the relationship.”

Calling Macron “a friend,” he said that people on either side of the Channel may be trying to stir up disharmony between the U.K. and France, but “I don’t think Emmanuel shares that perspective.”

“I’m puzzled about what’s going on,” Johnson said. He said there appeared to be an “implicit” breach of the legally binding Brexit divorce treaty in France’s threats — and reiterated Britain’s willingness to respond to any French sanctions.

“We will stand by to take the appropriate action,” he said. “Any infraction of that agreement, by France or any other partner, is something we would obviously need to respond to.”

