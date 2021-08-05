The Latest: Maryland announces new vaccination requirements

DeSantis said that he expected cases would rise during the summer.

“I don’t know that we thought we would necessarily see this many positive tests and some of the hospital admissions,” DeSantis said, adding that 91% of seniors and 80% of people over 50 have received at least their first shot. “The name of the game is if you’re infected, we just want you to be OK.”

Asked by a reporter about masks in schools, DeSantis repeated his stance that the decision should be made by parents, not school districts.

“What are the harmful effects of putting a kindergartener in a mask for seven hours? Have they talked about the emotional, the academic, the physiological? Why isn’t CDC studying that?” DeSantis said. “To act like somehow that this is just something that we shouldn’t worry about, I don’t think is acceptable.”

Milan — Italy will require a vaccination pass on long-distance transportation, including high-speed trains and ferries between regions, from Sept. 1.

Italian government ministers met Thursday to decide additional requirements for the so-called Green Pass, which will be required from Friday to access indoor dining, theaters, indoor swimming pools, gyms, museums and other gathering places.