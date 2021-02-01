The Latest: Massachusetts pandemic case total passes 500,000

Health Minister Jan Blatny says “we can see no reasons for us to think the vaccine cannot be used for people above any certain age.”

Italy is planning to administer the vaccine developed with the Oxford University for people aged 18 - 55 while German authorities don’t recommend it for those aged 65 and older.

Blatny say says vaccines in general are less effective for older people. The European Union approved the vaccine without any age limits.

GENEVA — Officials at the World Health Organization pushed back against suggestions that the U.N.-led team investigating the origins of the pandemic in China is not getting enough access or data during its ongoing visit to Wuhan.

WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said the team, comprised of experts from 10 countries, has plans to visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology, among other sites.

“We need to give them the space to be able to carry out this scientific study,” she said, in response to suggestions that China has been less than transparent about how the outbreak began. WHO’s team arrived in Wuhan last month after a months-long delay to investigate the animal origins of COVID-19.