The Latest: Mexico president keeps low profile with virus

Abdullah says the health of refugees must be a global responsibility. He says Jordan, which hosts hundreds of thousands of refugees, has included them in its virus response and is offering free vaccines.

Many wealthy nations have snapped up most of the millions of coming vaccine shots. COVAX, a World Health Organization-backed program, is seeking to secure vaccines for all countries based on need and has so far secured 2 billion vaccine doses.

Deliveries could begin next month, but delays are expected. The WHO has criticized drug companies for inequitable distribution of vaccines.

———

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has been found in the United States for the first time.

South Carolina officials say two such cases have been diagnosed in the state. The two cases don’t appear to be connected, nor do the people have a history of recent travel, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Viruses mutate constantly and many variants of the coronavirus are circulating around the globe. However, scientists are primarily concerned with three that appear to spread more easily.