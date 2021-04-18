The Latest: Michigan governor: State's surge may be ending

Fauci tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that one possibility would be to bring the one-and-done shots back “with some form of restrictions or some form of warning. …I believe by Friday we’re going to know the answer to that.’

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in limbo in the U.S. after federal health advisers said last week they needed more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the risk is.

The reports are rare — six cases out of more than 7 million inoculations with the J&J vaccine in the United States. The clots were found in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died.

Fauci told NBC’s ``Meet the Press” that “I doubt very seriously if they just cancel it. I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

———

ISTANBUL - Turkey recorded 318 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, the Health Ministry said, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.

The figure for the previous 24 hours took the country’s total death toll to 35,926. There were 55,802 new daily infections, pushing the overall figure to nearly 4.27 million, the ministry added.