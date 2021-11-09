The Latest: UN says 'toddler steps' made at climate summit

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow:

GLASGOW, Scotland — A United Nations analysis of the latest national climate pledges indicates the ongoing U.N. talks in Glasgow made “some serious toddler steps” toward cutting emissions but far from the giant leaps needed to limit global warming to internationally accepted goals.

United Nations Environment Programme Director Inger Andersen said Tuesday that the new analysis found that the commitments from the last week weren't enough to trim future warming scenarios and reduced the “emissions gap” by a few tenths of a percentage point.

Pledges from countries to curb emissions would cut 8 billion metric tons out of the 55 billion metric tons that need to be eliminated to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. That's the goal of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

“There’s some serious toddler steps,” Andersen said in an interview with The Associated Press a few minutes after the analysis was finished. “But they are not the leaps we need to see by any stretch of the imagination.”