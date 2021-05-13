The Latest: Nations lauded for virus successes lag in shots

The capital’s prefect Alin Stoica says schools in Bucharest will continue to operate partly online until the capital’s infection rate drops below one per 1,000 inhabitants. He also says it is “encouraging” that one million Bucharest residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

This week, Romania’s government extended a state of alert for 30 days. Authorities are trying to vaccinate 5 million people by June 1 in the nation of more than 19 million.

So far, Romania has confirmed more than one million COVID-19 infections and nearly 30,000 deaths.

———

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he’s concerned about the rise in the U.K. of the coronavirus variant first identified in India.

A closely monitored study of coronavirus infections in England has found that the variant of the virus is becoming more prevalent ahead of the next big easing of the lockdown.

In its latest assessment published Thursday, Imperial College London said overall cases have fallen to their lowest level since last August following a strict lockdown and a successful rollout of vaccines. The so-called REACT study found the Indian variant was identified in 7.7% of the 127,000 cases tested between April 15 and May 3.