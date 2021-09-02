The Latest: Nevada hospitals see severe shortage of nurses

“I must express my full solidarity to those who have been the target of violence, hate, by the so-called no-vaxers,’’ Draghi said at a news conference in Rome on Thursday. “This violence is particularly hateful, cowardly when used against those who are providing information and to persons on the front line of fighting the pandemic.”

Italy requires doctors, nurses and other health care workers to be vaccinated. Teachers and other school personnel need a Green Pass, which certifies they have received at least one vaccine dose, recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months or tested negative in the previous 48 hours.

Recently at a Green Pass protest, a TV journalist was yanked by her hair by a demonstrator, and at a separate rally, a newspaper reporter was repeatedly punched in the face by a school attendance taker.

An infectious disease specialist in Genoa has reported to police dozens of threats to him and his family.

———

SEATTLE — Washington state’s most populous county is reinstating outdoor mask mandates for large events and encourages people to wear masks in other outdoor settings when not 6 feet apart.