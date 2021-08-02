The Latest: NYC transport works to need vaccines or tests

This year’s cancellation was partially driven by rising COVID-19 cases and the delta variant’s emergence, said Ron Onesti, president of Onesti Entertainment, the group that puts on the event. But he said the primary factor was that going ahead with the festival would put an additional strain on businesses, particularly Taylor Street restaurants, struggling in a tight labor market to find workers, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“It is no secret that labor is a problem for everyone, and on Taylor Street it is really prominent. Some businesses already have to close on Sundays or reduce their hours to get by,” Onesti said.

———

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Florida’s largest health care systems says many hospitalized COVID-19 patients will only be able to receive guests virtually, not in person, in order to free up space at its hospitals.

Exceptions will be made for children under the age of 18, obstetrics, pediatrics and end of life situations, Advent Health’s Central Florida division said Monday in a statement.

“The reason we are adjusting our status is to ensure we have capacity in the future,” the statement said. ”Our hospitals are designed in such a way that spaces are flexible and expandable.”