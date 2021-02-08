 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
0 comments
AP

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, W.H.O regional director for Africa, and Angus Thomson of UNICEF, discuss the study on the AstraZeneca vaccine's efficacy against the South Africa variant.

Not Available

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Gavin Newsom feels the heat

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO: Vaccine data 'needs more study'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News