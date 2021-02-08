AP The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN Feb 8, 2021 Feb 8, 2021 Updated 20 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Dr Matshidiso Moeti, W.H.O regional director for Africa, and Angus Thomson of UNICEF, discuss the study on the AstraZeneca vaccine's efficacy against the South Africa variant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not Available 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Cnn Watch Now: Related Video Gov. Gavin Newsom feels the heat Watch Now: SAU student Yazmeen Perez on the selection of Amy Novak as the university's next president web only Watch Now: SAU student Yazmeen Perez on the selection of Amy Novak as the university's next president Biden: 'Things are beginning to click' on vaccine AP Biden: 'Things are beginning to click' on vaccine State defends delisting of Yemen's Houthi rebels AP State defends delisting of Yemen's Houthi rebels Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story World WHO: Vaccine data 'needs more study' Updated 20 min ago Dr Matshidiso Moeti, W.H.O regional director for Africa, and Angus Thomson of UNICEF, discuss the study on the AstraZeneca vaccine's efficacy … Watch Now: Related Video WHO: Vaccine data 'needs more study' Scores still missing after glacier breaks in India AP Scores still missing after glacier breaks in India Vaccine nationalism is worsening Covid-19 in Malawi AP Vaccine nationalism is worsening Covid-19 in Malawi Detained Russian protesters describe abuse at hands of police AP Detained Russian protesters describe abuse at hands of police