The Latest: Qantas to require vaccines for airline workers

On a tour of venues Monday, Cai emphasized strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus were needed in preparing for and holding the Games. He said all venues must be carefully checked for points where the virus could be transmitted and each must adopt their own specific measures.

Cai said steps must be taken to avoid the virus from being spread between different groups, but did not say whether general spectators would be permitted in the stands.

Indoor events such as ice hockey, skating and curling will be held at new or repurposed venues in central Beijing, while skiing and other outdoor events will be held outside the city and in neighboring Hebei province.

China has also seen a recent spike in cases, though on a smaller scale than in other countries, and is maintaining its “zero-tolerance” policy of eliminating the spread of the virus through lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing.

State media have reported Beijing may administer booster shots to all Olympics staff as a further safeguard against the delta variant, against which China’s domestically developed vaccines have been cited as less effective.

———