The Latest: Quebec plans vaccine passport in some areas

The African Union says the 400 million doses “bring Africa halfway towards its continental goal of vaccinating at least 60% of the population.”

Just 1.5% of Africa’s population has been fully vaccinated, and the continent has received just 103 million doses, far from the target of vaccinating 780 million by the end of this year. More than half of Africa’s 54 countries are seeing a deadly resurgence in confirmed coronavirus infections.

TOKYO — Tokyo has reported a record 5,042 new daily coronavirus cases as infections surge in the Japanese capital hosting the Olympics.

The additional cases brought the city’s total confirmed cases to 236,138, about a quarter of all the cases reported in Japan since the start of the pandemic.

Tokyo has been under a state of emergency since mid-July, and four other areas have since been added. But the measures, basically a ban on alcohol in restaurants and bars and their shorter hours, are increasingly ignored by the public.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has been criticized for insisting on hosting the Olympics despite the coronavirus spreading, says there is no evidence linking the surge in cases to the July 23-Aug. 8 Games.