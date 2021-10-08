The Latest: Russia reaches record daily virus deaths again

The UCHealth hospital group says transplant recipients need to be vaccinated because they are at significant risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as of being hospitalized.

The American Hospital Association says many transplant centers require vaccinations. It says organ recipients are vulnerable to COVID-19 because of the drugs they must take to suppress their immune systems.

———

HARTFORD, Conn. - Connecticut officials said 671 state employees remained noncompliant with Gov. Ned Lamont’s vaccination and testing mandate as of Thursday, and some of those workers could be placed on unpaid leave as soon as Friday.

The Democrat said the number of executive branch workers who’ve proven they’re vaccinated for COVID-19 or have submitted a weekly test has been increasing every day.

“But at some point you’ve got to hold people accountable if they’re not responding, and we’ll start doing that tomorrow,” said Lamont.

Figures released by his office show the 671 noncompliant employees comprise 2.2% of the roughly 32,000 people who work for executive branch agencies and are affected by the mandate.