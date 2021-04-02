The Latest: SKorea's daily virus increase tops 500 again

Kelly’s order was similar to one passed in November. It was always porous, allowing the state’s 105 counties to set their own possibly less restrictive rules or opt out of the order entirely.

The Democratic governor was required to reissue it Thursday under a new Kansas law. That law also gives eight top legislators the power to reject her efforts to set rules to address the pandemic.

The lawmakers overturned Kelly’s order hours later on a party-line vote. That left counties that hadn’t set their own rules without mask requirements.

———

The race is on to vaccinate as many Americans as possible against COVID-19, but a significant number of people in the U.S. are still reluctant to get the shots, even in places where they are plentiful. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll reports that 25% of Americans say they probably or definitely will not get vaccinated.

The holdouts are leery about possible side effects. They tend to be Republican, and they are usually younger and less susceptible to becoming critically ill or dying if they catch COVID-19.