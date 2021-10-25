The Latest: Sudan group says security forces kill 2, 80 hurt

The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in a statement that the coup is a “betrayal of the revolution, the transition, and the legitimate requests of the Sudanese people for peace, justice and economic development.”

Thousands of protesters have poured into the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman, following the arrests.

“The right of peaceful protest must be respected; violence and bloodshed must be avoided at all cost; we also urge communication networks to be open,” Borrell said.

CAIRO — Egypt has urged all parties in neighboring Sudan to work to ensure “stability and security” amid the military takeover of the east African country.

Egypt, which shares access to the vital Nile River and a long southern border with Sudan, said Monday that it was “closely following” the country’s tumult and emphasized the need to deal “with current challenges in a manner that guarantees the safety of this brotherly country.”

The statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, which came after Sudan’s top general dissolved the civilian government and declared a state of emergency, did not condemn the coup or express overt concerns like many Western countries have.