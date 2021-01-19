The Latest: Swiss hunt down virus variant in St. Moritz

In a video posted on Twitter, Hancock said he has been pinged by the National Health Service’s coronavirus app and that he will be self-isolating at home until Sunday.

Hancock, who contracted the virus last spring, says self-isolation is “perhaps the most important part” of all the social distancing measures in place to break chains of transmission.

Britain is facing an acute resurgence of the coronavirus that has seen lockdown measures reimposed across the country. The Office for National Statistics said separately that one in eight people in England have had the virus, the highest rate among the four U.K. nations. Britain has seen over 90,000 confirmed deaths, the most in Europe.

—-

MADRID — As a surge of infections is once again putting Spain’s public health system against the ropes, the Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madrid, a project seen by many as an extravagant vanity enterprise, is getting a fresh opportunity to prove its usefulness.