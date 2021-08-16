The Latest: Taliban leader reported in Kabul for talks

The deteriorating security situation forced the Prague-based People in Need organization to evacuate their foreign employees and halt all their activities.

“We’re facing an uncertain future,” People in Need regional director told the Associated Press. The key is the safety of their local cooperators.

“In recent weeks and days, we’ve noticed information from the Taliban with increasing frequency, that they want the humanitarian organizations to keep operating in Afghanistan, and that our international employees are safe. But we haven’t heard, any such assurances about the safety of our local employees,” Kocian said “That will certainly be part of our talks with the Taliban.”

Coming after the United States and their allies ousted the Taliban from power, the People in Need was involved in hundreds projects, ranging from humanitarian aid to building schools and infrastructure, including water and sewage networks and many others.

It wants to continue but not at all costs. “We can see what needs to be done and we are determined to keep our operations in Afghanistan but only on condition that it will be safe for our workers,” Kocian said.

