The Latest: Tokyo residents question holding Olympics

The EU agency has already authorized rival vaccines made by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna.

The AstraZeneca vaccine received emergency authorization in Britain last month.

———

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The small Pacific nation of Micronesia has reported its first case of the coronavirus after a crewmember on an arriving ship tested positive.

Home to 100,000 people, Micronesia had been among a dwindling handful of island nations to have avoided the virus altogether.

In an address to the nation, President David Panuelo said many people had heard the “alarming news” but the case has been contained at the border.

Panuelo said one crewmember aboard the government ship Chief Mailo had tested positive after the ship had returned from the Philippines following more than a year of drydock repairs.

He said the crewmember has been isolated on board, that all other crew remain on board, and that the ship is being monitored daily by law enforcement.

———

NEW DELHI — India has started shipping COVID-19 vaccines to multiple cities, four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive.