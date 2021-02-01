The Latest: Top UN rights official 'alarmed' about Myanmar

She said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the reported developments.

“The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed,” the statement said.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne called for the release of Suu Kyi and others detained. “We strongly support the peaceful reconvening of the National Assembly, consistent with the results of the November 2020 general election,” she said.

7:15 a.m.

Reports says a military coup has taken place in Myanmar and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained under house arrest.

Online news portal Myanmar Now cited unidentified sources about the arrest of Suu Kyi and her party’s chairperson early Monday and did not have further details.

All communications to Naypyitaw appeared to have been cut, and Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party could not be reached.

Myanmar lawmakers were to gather Monday for the first session of Parliament since last year’s election, with tension lingering over recent comments by the military that were widely seen as threatening a coup.

