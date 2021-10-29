The Latest: UK leader presses China's Xi on climate targets

“We will stand by to take the appropriate action,” he said. “Any infraction of that agreement, by France or any other partner, is something we would obviously need to respond to.”

———

ROME — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the upcoming climate summit in Glasgow may not provide the boost for global efforts to fight climate change that many are hoping for.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a G-20 summit in Rome, Guterres said “there is a serious risk that Glasgow will not deliver.”

He said that despite updated climate targets by many countries, “we are still careening towards climate catastrophe.”

Guterres said there are “serious questions” about some of those pledges and noted that collectively they won’t be enough to keep the global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius, the target set in U.N. talks on fighting climate change.

He said G-20 leaders in Rome, whose countries are responsible for most of the world’s global greenhouse gas emissions, have an opportunity to “put things on track” for the Glasgow talks, which will begin as the Rome summit ends.

———