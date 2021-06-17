The Latest: UK reports more than 10,000 daily virus cases

Only about 8.5% of the population has received one shot and about 2.5% have been fully immunized.

Nepal launched a vaccination campaign in January but was forced to suspend it after India halted exports of domestically produced vaccines because of its own outbreak. COVAX, the U.N.-backed project to supply vaccines to poor regions of the world, pledged Nepal 2 million doses by March. But it only provided 248,000 because it’s facing a serious shortage.

Nepal has been under lockdown since April after cases and deaths spiked following a massive outbreak in neighboring India. Close to 10,000 new cases and hundreds of deaths were reported daily in mid-May. There was an acute shortage of hospital beds, medicines and oxygen for patients.

The improved number of new cases on Thursday was 2,607, along with 39 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is tracking a new variant of the coronavirus, citing more than two dozen cases in the state.

The delta strain has been elevated to a “variant of concern” in Wisconsin. The strain is fueling the coronavirus surge in the United Kingdom and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is more contagious.