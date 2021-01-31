The Latest: UN chief condemns detentions of civilian leaders

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reiterated his country's opposition to any attempt to alter the election results and urged all parties to adhere to democratic norms.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government had issued a safety advisory to Japanese citizens to be careful in the event of possible clashes.

“Japan believes it is important to resolve the problem peacefully through dialogue between the related parties based on democratic process,” Kato said.

A statement released by Singapore's foreign ministry said it hoped all parties in Myanmar would work toward a positive and peaceful outcome. "We hope that the situation will return to normal as soon as possible.”

———

10:15 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expressing alarm about Myanmar's military detaining Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders.

Myanmar military television said Monday morning the military was taking control of the country for one year and Suu Kyi and others had been detained. The actions came on the day Myanmar's Parliament was to convene with new members sworn in following November elections.