The Latest: US pledges medical aid for India to combat surge

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s government on Sunday banned all private functions including meetings and parties and also halted all state functions for the next two weeks as COVID-19 cases are steadily rising across the country.

“All state festivals planned for the next two weeks have been halted,” a statement from the President’s office said, adding that, “ the government had decided to ban all private sector functions, meetings and parties under quarantine regulations.”

The number of positive cases have gone up by three times in the last two days in Sri Lanka. For several weeks, the number of cases stood below 300 and on Sunday, the figure rose to 895.

Sri Lanka is still in the midst of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that erupted in October after two clusters — one centered on a garment factory and other on the fish market — emerged in the capital Colombo and its suburbs.

ROME — With spring weather bursting upon Italy, many Italians didn’t wait for Monday’s partial lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on social activities in much of the country.