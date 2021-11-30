The Monster: Japanese star Inoue targeting boxing's big time

Boxing gym chairman and former world champion Hideyuki Ohashi came up with the “kaibutsu” or “monster” moniker when Inoue turned pro. He said Inoue is a cut above any of the boxers he has seen — and he's seen quite a few.

“It’s not one thing or the other, but he excels in every aspect. In boxing skills, his speed, the power of his punches, his timing. And most importantly he has mental strength,” Ohashi said. “He is having fun.”

Ohashi said Inoue is the only boxer he knows who has already decided he will retire at 35. After a rest, he'll go on to something else. He declined to say what that might be.

But for now, Inoue is looking at this career path.

“I am still far from the ideal style of boxing I am pursuing. If I get contented now, then I will just hit a wall when I go to super bantamweight," he said. "There’s so much farther to go before I reach my peak, and I still don’t know my true potential.

“I still have seven or eight years as a pro, and so I’m going to keep heading higher.”

