The nine victims of the San Jose mass shooting are identified

"I know that for many of the families, and some of whom I've talked to, when they said goodbye to their spouse this morning, their husband, they didn't mean goodbye forever. They meant goodbye until dinnertime, and I'm just so sorry," Rosen said.

Shooter had anger issues, others say

Cassidy, the identified gunman, had a strained relationship with an ex-girlfriend, court documents show, which revealed troubling allegations she made in a filing in 2009 as she responded to a restraining order he filed against her.

The woman says she dated Cassidy for approximately one year in what she said became an off-and-on-again relationship after about six months.

She described Cassidy as having mood swings that were "exacerbated when (Cassidy) consumed large quantities of alcohol," she said in the court document, and she alleged he had bi-polar disorder.

She said he enjoyed playing mind games with her, according to the court document.

"Several times during the relationship he became intoxicated, enraged and forced himself on me sexually," said the former girlfriend, who CNN is not naming and is reaching out to for comment.