The Siege of Sarajevo lasted for years -- now the city's battle with Covid-19 is dragging on with no end in sight

"The problem is not tackled by some joint action," she added. "Everybody takes care for their own [region], but there is no common point, which would deal with this issue, we need something at the [national] level ... and taking things seriously."

CNN reached out to the office of the current President of the collective Federal state of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, which declined to make anyone available to comment.

Zoran Blagojević, public relations consultant to the Prime Minister of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of the country's two autonomous regions, says his entity doesn't even have a Health Minister at the national level. He told CNN that the national government -- which has a presidency that rotates between the three main ethnic groups -- should be leading and coordinating the two main regional governments.

"In many countries the system is not working, but in our country it doesn't work at all. It's a very huge problem about who is responsible for what and that is the reason why we are delayed and late for some of the problems like buying vaccines, respirators or ventilators," Blagojević told CNN. "The epidemic situation actually helps us to see very clearly how many things inside the system don't work."