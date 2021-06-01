The stigma of variant names

Its Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez told a press conference that the figure was changed from 69,342 on Sunday to 180,764 on Monday following advice from a panel of Peruvian and international experts, and it covers coronavirus-related deaths between March 1, 2020 to May 21, 2021. "It [is] our duty to make the updated information public, not only as part of our commitment to transparency, but also to comply with our obligations as a state," Bermudez added.

China partially seals off city after new Covid-19 cluster

Chinese authorities have locked down two areas in China's Guangzhou city, northwest of Hong Kong, after 21 locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases and five asymptomatic infections were reported in the district since May 21.

All public venues within the two areas in Liwan district are closed, and people are prohibited from entering and exiting. Daily necessities are delivered to residents by local community workers, according to a statement by the district government. The first case in this cluster was a 75-year-old woman who tested positive for the variant first identified in India. The woman did not have a travel history but was believed to be connected to an imported case, the government said.

Opinion: Why I'm grateful I lost my parents before India's horrific Covid-19 surge