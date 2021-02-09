The UAE's Hope Probe has successfully entered orbit around Mars

Emirati engineers with an average age of 27 worked on the Hope Probe, with women making up 34% of that team, and 80% of the science team comprised of women. One of the goals of the mission is to help build a knowledge-based economy for the UAE, leading to more investment in STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics for young Emiratis.

Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri is not only the deputy project manager for the mission, she's also the minister of state for advanced sciences and chair of the UAE Space Agency and the United Arab Emirates Council of Scientists.

"I started working on this program at the end of 2013, and it has been a series of challenges that we have sometimes thought were insurmountable from the technical perspective and also from doing this for the very first time," she told CNN's Becky Anderson Tuesday night.

"I am grateful for the performance of the spacecraft, and what has made this mission remarkable, Becky, it is not only the 200 Emiratis working on this, but it is the 450 people from different continents, and from different backgrounds and beliefs. This is truly an international endeavour, and this is what science needs to be. This is what exploration is all about."