The world is in the midst of its worst Covid crisis so far. It didn't have to be this way

While India promised to supply 200 million COVAX doses, with options for up to 900 million more, to be distributed to 92 low- and middle-income countries, its own rapidly worsening situation has prompted New Delhi to shift focus from the initiative to prioritizing its own citizens.

'Shocking imbalance'

At the same time, Western countries have been criticized for vaccine stockpiling. Some, including the United States, Canada and United Kingdom, have ordered far more vaccine doses than they need.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Wednesday that the UK -- which is now vaccinating healthy people in their 40s, having already offered at least one dose to all its older and more vulnerable residents -- had no spare vaccines to send to India. The UK government has said it will share surplus doses at a later stage.

The SII "are making and producing more doses of vaccine than any other single organization. And obviously that means that they can provide vaccine to people in India at cost," Hancock said. "India can produce its own vaccine, based on British technology, that is... the biggest contribution that we can make which effectively comes from British science."