The world sacrificed its elderly in the race to protect hospitals. The result was a catastrophe in care homes

However, Nicola Richards, who runs three Palms Row Health Care homes in Sheffield, said her facilities had faced problems. The homes are privately run, but many residents' places are government-funded.

Some hospitals had sent residents back to the homes without a coronavirus test and staff had to isolate alongside residents, with PPE in short supply, Richards said. She said it felt "immoral" asking "terrified" staff -- some on the UK national minimum wage of £8.72 ($10.66) per hour -- to look after people with Covid-19. She said some of her staff had been in tears, adding that she had not yet seen any of the government's emergency funding to help with spiraling costs.

Mike Padgham, the managing director of St. Cecilia's care home in Scarborough, in northern England, said 19 residents out of 110 had died in the past two months, but only five were confirmed Covid-19 deaths -- the rest were "undetermined," he said. He said he thought there had been "slight under-reporting" of deaths in the UK because of a lack of testing, and said the situation had been "harrowing."

"I've been in the business of care homes for close to 30 years, and it's the toughest period that I have seen in all that time," he told CNN. He said guidance from the government had been "contradictory" and funding hadn't reached many facilities, which were worried about their future.