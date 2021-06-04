The world's 'biggest and deepest' swimming pool is to be built in the UK

Tim Peake, who was the first British astronaut to board the International Space Station in 2015 and spent six months in space — and ran a marathon on a treadmill while there — sits on the Blue Abyss board.

He said in a statement he was "proud" to be part of its development, adding that Blue Abyss would "widen our knowledge of how humans and technology can function in extreme environments, for the benefit of people and the planet."

Underwater film sets

The facility has been designed by British architect Robin Partington, who led the design team for The Gherkin, which is based in London's financial district and is one of the city's most famous buildings.

It will be built with a sliding roof large enough for a crane to lower large objects into the pool for testing — including "simulated sections of the International Space Station," underwater cave systems that can put remote operated vehicles to the test, and even underwater film sets.