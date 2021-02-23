The worldwide web as we know it may be ending

It's a very different landscape from the one that allowed U.S. tech firms to accumulate enormous wealth and power. With notable exceptions such as China and North Korea, Facebook and its peers were able to launch their products all over the world with little pushback. Now that openness may no longer be a given.

"What's legal in Sweden isn't legal in Pakistan, and so we have to find some way to reconcile that with the way the internet works," Keller said. The result is that "either platforms voluntarily or governments forcibly are erecting geographical barriers, so that we see different things in one country than in another."

The great retreat

While Facebook isn't the only tech company in the crosshairs of governments around the globe, it is perhaps more emblematic than any other Silicon Valley business of the promise of a global internet running up against various countries' laws.

Five years ago, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was talking up his goal of reaching 5 billion users, or the majority of the world's population. Already, the company has more than 3 billion monthly active users across its various apps, in a testament to its rapid expansion all over the world.