Therapy dog saves woman who was on the verge of taking her own life

"When Digby arrived, the young woman immediately swung her head round to look, and smiled. This got a conversation started about Digby and his role at the fire service," continued the Twitter thread.

"She was asked if she would like to come and meet Digby if she came back over the railings, which we are pleased to say she did."

The DSFRS said it wished the woman "all the best in her recovery."

Using dogs to help humans deal with trauma is increasingly popular.

In April, Clarence, a 160-pound St Bernard became the first Official Police Comfort Dog in the US. He spent the week roaming the halls of Congress with Keeva, an Akita, and chocolate lab Hank.

Clarence, who belongs to the Greenfield, Massachusetts, Police Department, has been at the site of some of the country's worst tragedies -- Sandy Hook, the Las Vegas shootings, the Boston Marathon and the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

And therapy dogs have also been helping doctors in the fight against coronavirus.