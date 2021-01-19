These coronavirus variants are keeping scientists awake at night

Researchers warn South Africa's new coronavirus variant is highly contagious and spreads fast. Without widespread access to vaccines, the situation in the country could only get worse. CNN's David McKenzie reports.

At least four new variants of the coronavirus are keeping scientists awake at night.

One, first identified in southeast England, has now shown up in at least 50 countries and appears to be spreading more efficiently than older variations of the virus. Its appearance has frightened political leaders, who have closed borders and imposed travel restrictions in attempts to curb its spread.

Others, identified in South Africa and Brazil, haven't traveled as far and wide but show a constellation of mutations that have grabbed the attention of geneticists.

And then there is a new variation that's shown up in California that may or may not be driving renewed spread there.

"We don't get much sleep, to be honest, lately," said Dr. Christian Gaebler, a molecular immunologist at the Rockefeller University who is studying the body's immune response to coronavirus infection.

So far, none has done what scientists most fear and mutated to the point that it causes more severe disease, or evades the protection provided by vaccination. While some of the new variants appear to have changes that look like they could affect immune response, it's only by a matter of degree.

