They can only hold hands, but for Britain's elderly, first touch with a relative 'means everything'

As the United Kingdom government guidelines around coronavirus change, some of Britain's elderly population are now able to see their loved ones face-to-face and hold hands for the first time in months. CNN's Phil Black reports.

In a small nursing home by the southern English seaside, David Alexander, 89, walks into his wife's bedroom for the first time since October.

"Hello my darling," he says. "Do you know who I am? I'm David."

Before even putting down his bags, David sits on Sheila's bed, next to her armchair, and holds her hand -- for only the second time since the pandemic came to Britain.

The response from Sheila, his wife of 55 years, is impossible to read. She has advanced dementia and she rarely speaks.

"It's a long time since I've seen you," he tells her. "That's because of this Covid thing."

Throughout the pandemic, Sheila was cut off from everyone who loved her because Britain's nursing and care homes have largely remained closed to visitors. Now the UK's vaccine rollout has made an incremental but significant change possible. Each resident in England is allowed one designated, indoor visitor.

CNN received permission to observe some of the first moments where people in care were reunited with loved ones.