They work abroad to feed their families. Now they can't send the money home

"Because we are in a place where there are no doctors and nurses, even for headaches we are struggling to buy medicine because it's been a few months," she said.

They are also unable to return home to plant new crops they relied on for food and to sell, so the next few years will be difficult, she said. They are currently living in a camp for internally displaced people.

Wai, who also uses a pseudonym for safety reasons, said his brother is working in Thailand and used to send $150 to $180 a month home to his elderly mother who lives alone in her village. She used it for medicine as he said her health is failing. Wai said his mother had been saving some of the remittances, but in a month her reserves will be depleted.

"Since I have family, I cannot support her as well. My brother cannot send money. So mum is using her savings to feed herself and is having to borrow from other family members in the village," Wai said.

"I sell food at the factories and we were OK before the coup. But after the coup, most factories are closed, and I couldn't sell anymore. So, we are struggling. So, I asked my brother to send me some money. He said he will. But since we couldn't receive from here, our family is in trouble, too."