Third bank robbed in Myanmar's largest city in three months

BANGKOK (AP) — Five men robbed a bank in Yangon on Friday, in at least the third major bank heist in Myanmar's largest city in just over three months, the military-installed government said,

The government blamed the previous robberies on opposition groups opposed to military rule, though none is known to have claimed responsibility.

Friday’s robbery, in which 313,910,000 kyats (about $157,000) was reported stolen, took place at a KBZ Bank branch in a shopping mall in Yangon’s Botahtaung neighborhood, the government's information team said in a statement posted on the Facebook page of People Media, an online news site.

KBZ, also known as Kanbawza Bank, is a private commercial bank and has the largest number of branches in the country.

There is widespread opposition to the military's ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February. Opponents initially staged peaceful protests but confrontations have escalated after authorities used deadly force to quell the demonstrations.

A low-level insurgency is occurring in many parts of the country, with opponents of the military employing violence in self-defense and in targeted killings and sabotage.