Thousands flee Goma as threat of another volcanic eruption looms

"Because of this data we cannot exclude another eruption on the earth or under the lake, this could arrive without any warning," he added, urging people to follow the order and warning them to stay away from the lava.

"You could die from asphyxiation or suffer serious burns," he said.

Goma is the capital of the North Kivu province, sitting at the edge of Lake Kivu on the DRC border with Rwanda. According to official projections from the United Nations, World Bank and others, the city is home to approximately 670,000 people. However a number of nongovernmental organizations in the region say the population closer to 1 million.

The initial eruption destroyed at least 900 houses and flattened five schools, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

The lava lake the volcano appeared to have refilled on Sunday has since cleared, according to volcanologist Dario Tedesco. The DRC government spokesman Patrick Muyaya told CNN that there was no more lava inside the volcano but the earth tremors following the eruption were unusual. "We've never seen this before, it's very surprising," he said,

The sudden exodus of people has caused major gridlock at the DRC-Rwanda border, with traffic heading away from the city at a standstill.