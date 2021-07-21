Thousands pay last respects to slain Dutch reporter

“I thought he was a very special man. He could be very hard, but he could also be very soft," said Marieke Los, 37, who stood in line waiting to go into the theater carrying a picture drawn by her young son of a detective's magnifying glass surrounded by a heart.

Gwayne Rutu traveled from the nearby town of Almere to pay his respects.

“I think he put on a great example for all the people in the Netherlands, for all the people in Amsterdam, I think for all the people in the world with this ... kind of work,” he said. “So I don’t know if you’ll see another one of him, but he put on a great example to follow.”

De Vries recently had been an adviser and confidant for a witness in the trial of the alleged leader and other members of a crime gang that police described as an “oiled killing machine.”

The suspected gangland leader, Ridouan Taghi, was extradited to the Netherlands from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2019. He remains jailed while standing trial along with 16 other suspects.

A private funeral was planned Thursday for family and friends.

