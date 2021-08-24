Through four wars, toll mounts on a Gaza neighborhood

BEIT HANOUN, Gaza Strip (AP) — From the shell of their sitting room, its wall blown open by Israeli missiles, Zaki and Jawaher Nassir have a window into their neighborhood’s upheaval.

In one building’s skeleton, children play video games atop a slab of fallen concrete. In another, a man stares out from beside a bed covered in debris.

Until this neighborhood was hammered by the fourth war in 13 years between Israel and Hamas, the Nassirs often sat by their window, watching children play. Now they watch demolition workers hack away at the wreckage so they and their neighbors can start rebuilding -- again.

“We have no peace in our lives and we expect that war can happen again at any time,” Zaki Nassir says.

The story of the Nassirs, their neighbors and the toll of four wars is Gaza’s story.

Since 2008, more than 4,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflicts, over half of them civilians. The Israeli death toll stands at 106.

The Islamic militants, who reject Israel’s right to exist, have fired thousands of rockets across the border. Israel, which considers Hamas a terrorist organization, has repeatedly hit the Strip with overwhelming firepower that, despite its high-tech precision, continues to kill civilians.