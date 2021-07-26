 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tobacco CEO sees end to cigarette sales in Britain in 10 years
0 comments
spotlight AP

Tobacco CEO sees end to cigarette sales in Britain in 10 years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Philip Morris CEO Jacek Olczak told a British newspaper: “I want to allow this company to leave smoking behind.”

The chief executive of the company that makes Marlboro cigarettes was quoted by Britain's Mail on Sunday as saying that the tobacco company foresees an end to its sales of traditional cigarettes in Britain within 10 years.

"I want to allow this company to leave smoking behind," Jacek Olczak, the CEO of Philip Morris International, was quoted in the paper saying. "I think in the UK, 10 years from now maximum, you can completely solve the problem of smoking.'

Asked if that meant Philip Morris would stop selling traditional cigarettes in the UK within that time, he was quoted as saying, "Absolutely."

Olczak said that the company's Marlboro brand would "disappear" from Britain.

Philip Morris Britain

For years, Philip Morris has said that its future will not include Marlboro cigarettes as it shifts to electronic devices. The company has been vocal in laying out its goal of replacing cigarettes with alternatives such as its IQOS heated tobacco system that heats tobacco without burning it.

The goal of Philip Morris, it has said, is to become a majority smoke-free company in terms of net revenues by the end of 2025.

In July 2019 the British government said it wants to end smoking in England by 2030.

Philip Morris International Inc. was spun off from the tobacco company Altria in 2008 to focus on sales in emerging markets, while Altria operates in the U.S. domestic market and is the parent company of Philip Morris USA.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, Iraqi PM discuss end of US combat mission

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets
World

Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — With just months to go before her 16-year leadership of Germany ends, Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her efforts to promote gender equality and curb climate change but expressed regret that some decisions, in hindsight, were made too late.

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage
World

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German auto maker Daimler reaped strong profits in the second quarter as demand for its Mercedes luxury cars continued to rebound from the depths of the pandemic, generating cash that the company can invest in its shift to electric vehicles.

+20
Tokyo Olympics begin with muted ceremony and empty stadium
World

Tokyo Olympics begin with muted ceremony and empty stadium

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Belated and beleaguered, the virus-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics finally opened Friday night with cascading fireworks and made-for-TV choreography that unfolded in a near-empty stadium, a colorful but strangely subdued ceremony that set a striking tone to match a unique pandemic Games.

Watch Now: Related Video

This woman wants to be the youngest woman to fly solo around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News